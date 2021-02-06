Perlin (PERL) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.01 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and $5.68 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.37 or 0.01166253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.28 or 0.06424120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.