Perpetual Protocol Price Tops $7.52 (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $163.94 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.52 or 0.00018749 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00180221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00078536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061956 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00225759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043860 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.