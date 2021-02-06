Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Perrigo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 72.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

