Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.
PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
Shares of PRGO stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Perrigo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 72.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
