PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $11.23. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 8,515,619 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

