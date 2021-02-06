PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.41

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $11.00. PetVivo shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 2,275 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Get PetVivo alerts:

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.