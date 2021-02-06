Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

