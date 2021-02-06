Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,255,000 after purchasing an additional 440,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

