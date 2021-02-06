Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Down 23.8% This Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $432,913.97 and $658.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061446 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00071957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00223301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042370 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 35,634,402 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

