Phantomx Trading Up 490.9% This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 424.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 490.9% higher against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $59,182.49 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00303934 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003136 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $817.19 or 0.02080740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.