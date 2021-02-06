Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $93.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

