Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,239 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $93.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

