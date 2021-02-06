Phoenix Global (PHB) Achieves Market Cap of $17.00 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and $1.09 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00179876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062862 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.82 or 0.01187513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.08 or 0.06235755 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

