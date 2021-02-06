Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $68.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $349,121.91 and $68.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,924.17 or 1.00110505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.27 or 0.01158068 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00299596 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00220512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00062342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00037915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,629,037 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

