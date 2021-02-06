Phoneum (PHT) Reaches Market Cap of $99,364.08

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $99,364.08 and $990.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.67 or 0.01211520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.13 or 0.06531939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00052367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005864 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.