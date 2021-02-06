Phore Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,096.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $25,096.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00015840 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,195,522 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

