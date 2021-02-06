Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Phore has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $25,593.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002193 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015896 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,197,741 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

