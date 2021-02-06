PIBBLE (PIB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $84,462.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $84,462.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.01189388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.59 or 0.06485913 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00052928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000173 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,330,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

