Pillar Reaches Market Cap of $6.80 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $80,573.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.38 or 0.01196217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.66 or 0.06416265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.