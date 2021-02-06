PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.45 and last traded at $148.72. Approximately 39,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 56,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

