PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Up 0.6%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99. 4,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

