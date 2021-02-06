Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Shares Up 4.6%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 6,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIFYF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

