Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $24,758.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.68 or 0.00292462 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00038008 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003143 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $897.56 or 0.02211782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,153,499 coins and its circulating supply is 424,893,063 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

