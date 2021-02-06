Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINWF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PINWF opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.09.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

