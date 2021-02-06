Piper Sandler Companies to Issue None Dividend of $2.25 (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced a None dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $106.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

