Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00241315 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00092272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

