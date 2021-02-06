PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Tops $1.67 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $6,114.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.