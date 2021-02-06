Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $535,541.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $944,525.60 and approximately $535,541.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.22 or 0.01169561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.54 or 0.06391833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

