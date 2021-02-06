PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $36.79 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001409 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001736 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.