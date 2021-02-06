PIXEL Achieves Market Cap of $8.38 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $3.59 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

