PIXEL (PXL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.51 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

