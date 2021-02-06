Pizza Price Up 55.6% This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Pizza has traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $505,061.95 and $516.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024133 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 129.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

