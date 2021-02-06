Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 23.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $88,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 515.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

