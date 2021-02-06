PlayFuel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.72 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $6.10 million and $3.72 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.35 or 0.01194493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.10 or 0.06526946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00052971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.