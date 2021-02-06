Playgroundz Market Cap Tops $655,033.20 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $655,033.20 and $2,793.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00186392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00063647 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00077059 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00227237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

