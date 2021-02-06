Pmeer Hits 24 Hour Volume of $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00186564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00063822 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00077469 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00226870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048646 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

