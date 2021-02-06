Pmeer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00168959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00064058 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00075880 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00229167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00042519 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

