POA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $967,421.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $9.15 million and $967,421.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,289,825 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
