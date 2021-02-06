Polis (POLIS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,653.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $8,653.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.