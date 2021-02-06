Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $137.68 on Top Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for $137.68 or 0.00342574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $14.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00184710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00061104 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00223277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,120 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

