Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUCOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

AUCOY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

