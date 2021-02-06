PolySwarm Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $46,270.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.22 or 0.01195136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.91 or 0.06338091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00050306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014603 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.