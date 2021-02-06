Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pool by 140.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 80.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $359.32 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

