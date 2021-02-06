Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $24.86 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.83 or 0.00080944 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $21.26 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00180752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00061735 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00226396 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00071326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043048 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

