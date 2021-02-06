Populous Price Hits $1.68 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $89.48 million and $5.78 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Populous has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00004228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01208761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06453054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.