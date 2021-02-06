Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after buying an additional 1,229,336 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after buying an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2,645.9% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 677,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after buying an additional 652,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 667,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of POR stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

