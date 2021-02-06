Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $54.17 million and $390,644.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00072025 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000092 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

