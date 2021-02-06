Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

POST traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $96.30. 887,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,024. Post has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $108.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,208.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

