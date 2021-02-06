PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $13,560.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,735.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.62 or 0.04183865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00392550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.01152752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00467639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00388612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00239947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021379 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,643,740 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

