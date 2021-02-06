Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Tops $3.89

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $777,264.77 and $277,414.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00010047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Index Pool Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00180105 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00075997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00231335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047847 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Token Trading

Power Index Pool Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Index Pool Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.