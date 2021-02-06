PowerPool Price Tops $3.04 on Major Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00007572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $55.46 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00176853 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062490 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00225006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,225,139 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

